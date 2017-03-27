John Cena Teases Major Announcement

When he’s not prepping for his big tag team match with Nikki Bella, WWE Superstar John Cena is spending his WrestleMania week moonlighting as the host of The Today Show. This morning, Cena announced the first celebrity guest for WrestleMania when he asked Al Roker to be his guest ring announcer.

And if you think that was huge (you probably don’t), Cena promised something even bigger would be announced tomorrow on the show.

Tune in to the @TODAYshow tomorrow for unBULLievable news! pic.twitter.com/BQDYprSdJG — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 27, 2017

What does the mysterious tweet mean? Let us investigate. Cena is holding flowers. Rumors have been swirling that the 16 time World Champion could propose to the love of his life, Nikki Bella, after their mixed tag match at WrestleMania. Will Cena announce that if Nikki wins the match, she will win a proposal?

Seems kind of like a jerk move, so we’ll rule that out.

Notice Cena has the word BULL inserted into unbelievable. Ah ha! Perhaps Cena is teasing the return of WWE Superstar Bull Buchanan. Yes! Of course. When Bull ditched his Right To Censor gimmick he had a brief run as the Doctor of Thuganomics’ back up.

Who would possibly believe that Bull Buchanan is returning to the WWE? Who even remembers Bull Buchanan? Show of hands …

No one?

Alright, it’s unlikely Cena would use this tweet to promote the return of a late-90s Sunday Night Heat midcarder.

What do we get when we combine bulls and flowers? Perhaps the legendary Running of the Bulls which will be celebrated in Irunea/Pamplona this July. Will Cena be somehow be hosting this event too? Will he be riding a bull? Will he be one of the bulls?!?! I’m so confused.

What we do know is that John Cena will be teaming with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse this Sunday at WrestleMania 33. We also know that the rest of the card looks like this:

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

