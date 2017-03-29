John Cena Savagely Trashes The Miz And Maryse

Shame on us for ever thinking John Cena’s mixed tag team match with Nikki Bella would somehow be a let down for the 16 time World Champion. The Cenation leader’s match with The Miz and Maryse has become the most “must see” feud on the entire WrestleMania card.

Last week it appeared as if Miz and Maryse had turned the entire WWE Universe on their sides with their hilariously on point Total Bellas spoof. This week, they attempted to finish the job in their Total Bellas Bullsh** finale, with more cutting insults such as Maryse saying, “Nikki, I hope you enjoyed the Kids Choice Awards because it’s the closest you’ll ever get to having kids with John Cena!”

That’s when John Cena did what he always does best and reminded the entire WWE Universe that he was still the absolute greatest of his generation when he savagely trashed Miz and Maryse right to their face in the center of the ring.

Cena applauded Miz’s efforts for the hilarious spoof, but the former Champ got serious real quick when he dropped several truth bombs on the Marine 5 star.

“Maryse, they didn’t ask you back because they didn’t want you back. Get on the WWE Network and search for Best of Maryse, you’ll find nothing.”

“I’m as brand loyal as Vince McMahon. Half of them hate me for it! The only movies you’re in are crappy bootlegs of movies I already made. “

The only reason you’re back is because Miz begged the WWE to hire you back so he could be on Total Divas.”

“You want to bust Nicole for not having kids … how many kids ya’ll got? You firing blanks? “

Cena then threw all his headbands and wrist bands and towels and t shirts to the side and said “I have stripped away everything that makes me what you think I am. We’re not in for the fight of of our life at WrestleMania, we’re going to destroy you.”

Miz and Maryse backed down from the fight and left the ring.

With both Cena and Nikki rumored to take a hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania, this match should be amazingly entertaining. The big question on everyone’s mind is still whether or not Cena will pop THE big question after the match is over.

