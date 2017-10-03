John Cena Reacts to Nikki Bella’s Steamy ‘Fifty Shades’ Performance on DWTS

John Cena has made a handsome living by starring on Monday night television. However, on tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, the 16-time WWE Champion found himself playing the role of the supportive fiancé.

Nikki Bella and dance partner Artem Chigvintsev put on a sultry display of rhythm in their 50 Shades of Gray inspired dance this evening. Their performance earned a 21 from that judge, but what the Cena have to say?

“I thought it was spicy, I thought it was exciting…. I thought it was fearless,” he said.

Host Tom Bergeron then asked what he’d score the dance. Cena, all too comfortable with a live mic in his face, had the perfect comment.

“I just want to know if she wants to go out to dinner after.”

Cena’s comment should be factored into Nikkie score, but that may be against the rules. Here’s a clip of Nikki and Artem’s act:

Brie Bella has already started the WWE propaganda machine as she tweeted her enthusiasm and a call to action for their fans.

Cena and Nikki’s relationship finds itself under yet another microscope on ABC’s show. So far, the DWTS fanbase seems to have taken a liking to WWE’s power couple.

The way @JohnCena talks about, looks at, reacts around Nikki Bella… thats what I need. #Goals #DWTS — Brittney Schaadt (@BrittneyL01) October 3, 2017