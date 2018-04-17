What Is John Cena’s Net Worth

John Cena is reaping the rewards of being one of the most successful WWE wrestlers.

With 25 WWE championships under his belt and a burgeoning acting career, it is no surprise that John Cena has accumulated a pretty hefty net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena, who made his WWE debut on TV in 2002, is worth an estimated $55 million, making him the second highest-paid wrestler in 2017.

That comfortable number that Cena is sitting on comes from his mega-successful career, which has seen him go from wrestling to taking on the big screen in a number of films.

The 40-year-old first broke into the world of WWE in the early 2000s, when it was still known as WWF, though he made his in-ring debut in 1999 in Ultimate Pro Wrestling, where he performed under the character known as The Prototype. In 2001, he signed with WWF and continued performing under that character name.

After making his WWE debut on TV in 2002, he quickly rose to become a fan-favorite, going on to participate in pay-per-view events such as Survivor Series, 2004’s Royal Rumble. He won his first singles championship at Wrestlemania XX, the first of many championships.

In a career that has spanned nearly two decades, Cena has won a total of 25 WWE championships, including 16 world championships. He also ranks as the seventh longest-reigning WWE champion.

Earning $9.5 million in 2015 and $8 million in 2017, he continues to be one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers, and his move to the big screen has only added to that wealth.

Cena’s film debut came in 2005, when he starred in The Marine. He has gone on to star in a number of films, including the 2017 mega hit Ferdinand, which grossed just under $300 million at the box office.

Out of the ring and off the big screen, Cena’s personal life has recently come into the spotlight after the announcement that he and fiancé Nikki Bella were breaking off their engagement.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella said in a statement posted to Instagram. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The two were reportedly planning on tying the knot in Mexico on May 5. However, Cena admitted in a previous interview that the two would go for months on end without seeing each other.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” he said in March. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”