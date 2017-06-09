John Cena Says Trump Controversies Don’t Speak Proudly For America

John Cena generally doesn’t speak out about politics. As the face of the WWE, he knows any opinion could offend a portion of the WWE Universe. However, while promoting his “Evening with John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Words” show in Australia during an interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Cena let his feelings be known on President Donald Trump.

The 16 time World Champ was asked how he felt about the job Trump was doing as President.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That is a very, very difficult question,” Cena responded, when Jackie O asked him what he thought of Trump. “I think our country is at a point of expression and uh, I think he’s really finding his way. At times he’s extremely abrasive. I know that’s kind of his campaign but I think time will tell.”

Clearly not wanting to lean too far one way or another, Cena couldn’t help himself but to say that he doesn’t believe Trump’s controversies speak well for Americans.

“He’s already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn’t speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy so that’s never a good thing. But time will tell. A man’s legacy is defined by time. No one pegged me to be where I was in the WWE after a few months. It took years for me to establish the fact that I was going to be where I was. So, we’ll see. Time will tell.”

Cena had a little fun at The President’s expense during his most recent hosting gig at Saturday Night Live. The Champ played Trump in a skit called Through Donald’s Eyes which hilariously portrayed how Donald Trumps sees himself when he looks in the mirror.

WWE recently revealed that Cena will be returning to the WWE on the 4th of July where he is expected to be placed in a program with WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.