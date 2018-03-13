John Cena Challenges The Undertaker to a Match at WrestleMania 34

With no set road to WrestleMania, John Cena decided he had no other choice. He challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34.

Cena entered the arena for Monday Night Raw on Monday in Detroit for a promo addressing how he’d lost the six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship the night before at Fastlane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With no set match, Cena made the bold claim that he was still going to WWE’s biggest show of the year in April, but not as a competitor. He said instead he’d be buying a ticket and would sit in the crowd just like the rest of the fans in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

He then went out into the crowd and started a few chants with the fans, even going so far as to take a swig of beer from a fan’s drink.

Cena got back in the ring and was hit with a realization. Since he was going to WrestleMania no matter what, he figured he had nothing to lose and did the one thing he was told not to do. He challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania.

“Mic’s still on, I’m still here. It ain’t the WWE, and it ain’t any of you keeping that from happening,” Cena said. “There is one individual keeping a match at WrestleMania with The Undertaker from happening. And that’s The Undertaker. So allow me to address The Undertaker himself — get over your own ego.”

“You see the difference between you and me is when I fail, I get back up, I put a smile on my face and I go to work to kick ass the next day. When you fail you hide your head in the sand, never to be seen from again because you’re so ashamed and embarrassed of what people will say about you,” Cena continued. “Amazing that a symbol so strong is really so fragile. Stop hiding behind your lame excuses. You are not too old, you are not washed up, you are not broken down. Because if you was broken down, you wouldn’t be posting videos of your workout videos on your wife’s Instagram.”

Cena’s promo was a monumental statement. Not only did he call out one of the most iconic WWE stars of all time, but he shattered kayfabe by mentioning The Deadman’s recent social media presence, posting videos from wife Michelle McCool’s Instagram page.

Undertaker did not give any sort of response to the promo. Only time will tell if he chooses to do so.