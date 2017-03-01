John Cena And Nikki Bella Scheduled For Tag Team Match

John Cena and Nikki Bella will look to be getting ready for their big Wrestlemania clash with Miz and Maryse next week when they take on the dynamic duo of James Ellsworth and Carmella. Yes, that’s right. James Ellsworth is still on Smackdown LIVE.

Like most fights, this one started over a dude trying to look tough for a girl. Ellsworth overstepped his boundaries when he tried to stand up for Carmella and it ended up getting him a date with the 16 time World Champion.

The match will mark the first time Cena and Nikki actually team up on WWE programming, not counting Total Bellas or Total Divas, of course.

Last night we got to see the real life off screen duo join forces for the first time when Maryse slapped Cena in the center of the ring. The act brought Nikki out to defend her man and run the heel duo into the stands.

The refreshing part of this angle is that it pits two actual functioning couples against each other. Sure, Miz and Maryse are heels, but there is no denying their respect and admiration for each other on screen.

Next week’s bout will feature a couple of a different sorts. Ellsworth and Carmella are the classic pretty girl using the nerdy guy to help her out kind of story that was featured in most 80s John Hughes movies.

Both Cena and Bella fans will defiitely want to tune in next week to see these two WWE icons in the ring at the same time.

