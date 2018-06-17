John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Cancelled Wedding: Everything We Know

John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s wedding day would have been May 5, but as fans know, the wedding was called off.

Earlier this year, Bella shocked fans when she called off the engagement, reportedly due to their differing opinions on marriage and having kids.

The nuptials would’ve take place over a year after Cena proposed to Bella in a special live proposal.

The proposal

Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

After vanquishing The Miz and Nikki in a fairly quick match, John Cena got down on one knee and asked Nikki to marry him in a WrestleMania moment the WWE had never seen before. Cena revealed that he told Nikki after her neck surgery that one day he was going to marry her, but he was waiting for the time to be right.

“I had been waiting so long to ask you this … Will you marry me?” To the surprise of no one, she said yes.

TV Special

According to PEOPLE, Total Divas and Total Bellas fans were supposed to see the pro wrestlers tie the knot in a TV special set to air in July, however the special was scrapped following the news of their break-up.

The Split

Bella and Cena announced their split via an Instagram statement on April 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Her Perfect Wedding Day Outfit

The same month she accepted Cena’s proposal, Bella was already in full wedding planning mode as she spoke about what she envisioned for the big day.

“I’m kind of happy I’m getting married in my 30s, because in my 20s I would’ve had something obnoxious, princess-like Kate Middleton. I want lace I think. I want something very classic and sexy. Something classic, form-fitting. I do want a veil,” Bella told PEOPLE, adding, “Who am I without cleavage?”

The Dress

Also in April, Bella took a trip to New York Bridal Fashion Week to look at wedding dresses from Romona Keveza and Marchesa. In August, Bella revealed her gown was a Marchesa.

During an episode of Total Divas that aired in January 2018, Brie Bella surprised her twin sister with a bridal shopping trip, during which Nikki tried on multiple dress options.

John’s Tux

Cena did not go for a custom look.

“I also have a few decent-looking tuxes in the wardrobe already, so depending on the colors and the schemes of the wedding and the theme, I might already have something,” he told PEOPLE in July 2017. “I have a few tailors that I work with, just because I’m not exactly somebody who can buy a suit off the rack.”

Wedding Planning

Following the engagement, Bella and Cena shared how excited they were for the big day.

“I think everyone’s going to think I’m a bridezilla. I really do. I think I’m just so happy to be engaged and that John decided he wanted to get married. I just want to take this in and make it fun and happy,” Bella told PEOPLE in April 2017. “The minute it’s not fun, it’s like why are we doing this? This is why he didn’t want to do it, right? So I want to make it easy and romantic and intimate. Make it for us, no one else but us.”

In July 2017, Bella announced that sister Brie would be matron of honor.

Wedding Date

Cena told PEOPLE he didn’t need a huge wedding, but the decision rested on Bella.

“I’ve stressed to Nicole that I would really like to get it done because I guess it took me so long to ask, now that I’ve made the commitment I really just want to get married,” he said in July 2017.

“I want it yesterday, but we have a date,” Cena said in April, shortly before their breakup. “I’m excited, but I also have great perspective that I want the day to be important for Nicole.”

In October 2017, Bella, who was competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time, revealed that the wedding date was pushed back. “We changed the date and location,” she said, adding that the adjustment was spurred by “schedules” as well as their many responsibilities and commitments.

The Big Day

While Cena and Bella may not be tying the knot, Brie told PEOPLE she was planning to be with her sister on the date in question.

Brie said that she was considering planning a girls trip for her twin to keep their minds distracted.

“I’m throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home,” she said in late April.

Stay Tuned

Brie also revealed Total Bellas viewers will see everything that led to the couple’s separation.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done,” she said. “My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Plus, the pair have been spotted together recently and are rumored to be starting their relationship back up. This means we may see the Cena-Bella wedding somewhere down the line after all.