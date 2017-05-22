Jinder Mahal Shocks Randy Orton For The WWE Championship

Do you believe in miracles? Jinder Mahal has shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. The Maharaja will be taking the coveted belt back to his people after taking out the 13 time World Champion with his signature half-nelson slam finisher.

Orton landed the RKO #outtanowhere, but The Singh Brothers pulled Jinder out of the ring before the Viper could make the pin. The champ then took out his aggressions on The Sing Bros, which left him open for Jinder reaking Mahal to take the victory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mahal has looked every bit the star WWE has pushed him to be. The former lower mid-carder has picked up impressive wins against both Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in the lead up to his first championship shot. While it may seem Jinder was destined to be a jobber before he got his new ripped physique, WWE did initially have very high hopes for the Maharaja. Jinder was in the finals of the tournament to crown the first NXT Champion with Seth Rollins.

Mahal’s recent resurgence has been in part to his obvious physique upgrade as well as the heat he’s generated for the new twist on his character. On the latest episode of ‘Talk is Jericho’, Mahal revealed that the original idea for his character was much different. During the podcast, Jinder revealed that Vince McMahon made a last minute change that sent The Maharaja on a different course.

“So when I finished calling the match, one of the writers was like ‘hey Vince changed your promo’ and I was like ‘okay, bring it to me’ so they brought it to me and I had read the America comment and all that and I was like ‘ugh I like the old promo better.’ Like it was something like, ‘I tried being peaceful but nobody was listening but now I have all you guys’ attention, I just beat five of SmackDown’s very best and I did it all alone.’ Something like that, it was just a regular heel promo but the new one was like: ‘You Americans, this and that’ — I was like ugh I don’t like it, but Vince wrote it, it’s okay. But I did it and the reaction that I got I was like ‘ah man, Vince is a genius.’ He knows exactly what draws the most heat.”

More: Will SmackDown’s Tag Division Double Down On Humor

Surely, Orton will get his rematch with The Maharaja soon, but for now, the WWE‘s first Punjabi Champion since The Great Khali can revel in his unbelievable victory.