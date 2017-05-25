Why Jim Ross Isn’t Working Full Time With WWE

The greatest voice in wrestling history is back in the WWE, but many fans are wondering why Jim Ross is being used on smaller events like the UK special and the upcoming Women’s Tourney instead of Raw or SmackDown Live.

According to Good Ol’ JR, the choice was all his.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the latest installment of Ross’ JR Blog, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how he prefers his new role with the company.

“At this stage of my career, I am much more interested in the quality of my work rather then the frequency of travel of it which translates to; I am not interested in going back on the road every week as I did for so many years. Working on events such as the U.K. special, the occasional NXT booking, etc are right down my alley and are projects that I get to work with new partners and new talents which is always fun. As I mentioned on a recent Ross Report, I love ‘coming out of the bullpen’ and trying to throw a few strikes whenever WWE deems I’m needed.

Doing new projects is a trait that interested me so much in working with AXSTV on their NJPW shows with @JoshLBarnett. New format, new brand, new partner and an overall new experience that keeps things fresh.”

Up Next: Ryback Says Indy Wrestlers Are Ruining Wrestling

After a lengthy absence from the company, Ross made his grand return to the WWE to call The Undertaker‘s final match at WrestleMania 33. Shortly after that surprise appearance, it was revealed that he had signed a two year deal to return to the company.

Though the details on Jim Ross‘s future role in WWE commentary have only been revealed on an event-by-event basis, the entire WWE Universe has welcomed his return with open arms. His decision to do so came shortly after the tragic passing of his wife in an accident earlier this year. Ross has stated on his blog that being back “home” was helping his grieving process. His arrival also coincides with a period of departures, extended absences, shake-ups and controversy behind the announce booths of WWE’s regular programming.

As previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tournament is expected to take place and begin filming in July, with the finals of the tournament to be aired as a live WWE Networkspecial on Tuesday 8/29. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has announced that it will be a 32 woman tournament, featuring wrestlers from 17 different countries and including talent both already and not-yet-signed to the company’s roster.

More: 5 Ways To Fix Monday Night RAW