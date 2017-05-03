WWE Legend Disappointed With House Of Horrors Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is not impressed. Despite the WWE’s spookiest efforts, the wrestling legend felt like the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt wasn’t the payoff that Payback viewers were looking for.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Dinner With The King, Lawler was asked how he felt about the Horror show between The Viper and the Eater of Worlds. WrestlingInc transcribed the following.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was so looking forward to the ‘House of Horrors’ match because I’m such a big horror movie fan,” Lawler admitted. “I’m such a fan of these kind of things. I was really, really excited about this.”

Lawler admitted that the actual match didn’t live up to his expectations.

“The WWE, they have the opportunity and they have the people to put together some really great special effects,” Lawler said. “I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. I guess I expected more scary stuff. I’m not scared of baby dolls.”

Clearly, Lawler has never seen Child’s Play. Or been to an antique shop. Those dolls are creepy as hell.

Lawler’s opinion on the match echoes what most in the WWE Universe were feeling after the match ended. WWE may have shot themselves in the foot by not telling fans what to expect in the match. Had we all known it would have just been a fight in a meth house with the winner getting a limo ride back to the ring maybe we would have been a little easier on the match.

The WWE’s biggest problem with these supernatural segments is that fans don’t know whether or not to take them seriously. If you’re going to go bonkers over the top horror, you almost have to get into #Broken Hardy territory to get a pass. It’s when fans don’t think you’re in on the joke that they feel like you’ve insulted their intelligence.

Personally, I think the House of Horrors was a wrestling gift and I explain why here. You can listen to The King’s entire podcast below.

MORE WWE: Braun and Roman Hang Out In Rome / SmackDown Star Debuts Sweet New Finisher / Did Charlotte Turn Babyface On Smackdown Live?

