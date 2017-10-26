Jeff Jarrett Checks Into Rehab Facility

2017 has been a perpetual slide for former Impact Wrestling executive, Jeff Jarrett, and it appears he will be taking a much-needed step in the right direction.

A report from ProWrestlingSheet revealed that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has checked himself into rehab. Their source notes that it is a WWE sponsored facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes as a logical next step for Jarrett after he had a messy, alcohol-induced episode over this weekend. Jarrett allegedly showed up to Canadian wrestling show late and intoxicated and was said to have passed out in the locker room. Even more, Jarrett would go on to wrestle a full match and that was before he got into an altercation with the show’s promoter

A few days after the incident, Jarrett and his Global Force Wrestling were released from all Impact affiliation.

More: Matt and Reby Hardy Torch Jeff Jarrett and GFW

Jarrett’s personal decline has seemingly damaged not just his GFW brand but also Impact’s hopes of being taken seriously. Impact Wrestling has been in a constant state of rehabilitation and maybe the removal of Jarrett could be a healthy correction.

The 50-year old Jarrett is said to be seeking treatment for alcoholism but the detail of his rehabilitation is still unknown.

When not battling his personal demons, Jarret spent the first half 2017 legally combating Matt and Jeff Hardy. The two sides have been embroiled in an intellectual property gridlock that has kept the Hardy’s from using their famous BROKEN gimmicks in WWE. Although Jarrett is officially out of the pictures it likely won’t be changing Impact’s stance on the matter.

For Jarrett hopefully the marks the beginning of a new lease on life. Good luck, Double-J!