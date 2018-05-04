Jeff Hardy Teases Return of Old Music Ahead of Backlash

As much as we love Matt and Jeff Hardy together, the Woken One’s quirkiness and the bankable star power of Jeff mandated they went on separate journeys. And this Sunday at Backlash, the US Champion may sever his final ties to his older brother.

Every respectable WWE fan has started at least one mosh pit to the Hardy Boyz classic entrance music. But 10 years ago, WWE assigned Jeff his own tunes to help brand his runs as World Champion. And it may be coming back.

Hardy made an Instagram post on Thursday hinting at him adopting his old theme music.

Maybe Jeff was feeling nostalgic, or maybe he was dropping an Easter egg. Regardless, we’ll be anticipating his Backlash entrance a little more than we were just a day ago.

Hardy will put his US Championship on the line against fellow future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton on Sunday. If this were 2009, this match would close the show, but in 2018, it may be a great candidate to open Backlash.

Hardy nabbed the prestigious belt from Jinder Mahal on the night of RAW’s edition of the Superstar Shake-Up. 24 hours later, Hardy and his title officially joined SmackDown. He’d go on to defeat Mahal at the Saudi Arabian Greatest Royal Rumble in a mostly forgettable match—however, the reignition of an old rivalry with Randy Orton promises to be a better show.

Orton was US Champion less than a month ago but saw the nefarious Mahal nab the title in a WrestleMania 34 triple threat. This appeared to free Orton up to move to RAW in the Shake-Up, but he instead remained on SmackDown. Being a 13-time WWE Champion, and just 38 years old, there’s not a place on the card that WWE can’t use Orton. However, he’ll likely be losing at Backlash.

Unless the plans if for he and Hardy to flip the title back and forth until SummerSlam, Orton is likely heading in a different direction after this Sunday. Even more, WWE knows that Hardy is one of the most underrated babyfaces of all time and keeping him on top here makes the most sense. Especially with hit NXT prospect, Andrade Cien Almas waiting on Deck.

There’s a decent chance Almas spoils this match. And if that doesn’t happen, I see him challenging the Backlash loser on the next episode of SmackDown.