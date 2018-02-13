Kurt Angle Announces Jason Jordan Will Miss WrestleMania 34

It was revealed tonight during WWE RAW that Jason Jordan will be forced to miss WrestleMania 34 in April.

The news was broken by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle during an in-ring segment, drawing cheers from fans in the process. The fan response continues to prove that the slow burn of a Jordan heel turn that WWE has building has been a big time success, but the full realization of that turn will have to wait a while longer.

Jordan underwent surgery last week on his neck, a surgery that was called minor by both WWE and Jordan’s wife, but a surgery that will indeed keep him out of the biggest show of the year.

WWE previously noted that Jordan underwent surgery in Pittsburgh last week with medical director Joseph Maroon. In a statement to WWE.com, Maroon said, “He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures. It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

While people like Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer have continued to note that Jordan’s situation is serious, with him struggling even with his grip due to his neck damage, Jordan’s wife has continued to assert that the injury is minor in nature.

Jordan was originally planned to be part of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks, but his injury forced some changes to be made to the lineup of that bout.

Following the surgery, it was unknown immediately whether or not Jordan would be good to go by WrestleMania, where a match with Seth Rollins seemed likely. Jordan’s unfortunate exit from the prospective WrestleMania card will now force plans to be changed for Rollins as well.

Skeptics will maintain that Jordan’s WrestleMania exit was announced by Angle on television and could therefore be part of a storyline. That’s not entirely impossible, though the diagnosis from Angle jives with everything we’ve heard about the injury so far. We’re inclined to believe that Angle’s message was legitimate and Jordan will be missing substantial time barring a quicker recovery time than anticipated.