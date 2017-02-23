Jake The Snake Discusses Slapping Miss Elizabeth

Jake The Snake Roberts is arguably the greatest heel that has ever stepped inside a wrestling ring. From his menacing promos to his sadistic actions, no other superstar has ever played the bad guy with such realism. Jake joined the Eric Bischoff podcast this week to discuss one of the most heinous that he was ever told to perform during his career, and how it actually led to another WWE Hall of Famer getting in trouble.

“The other bad time I had with Randy (Savage) is when they had me slap Elizabeth. You can imagine what that was like.

Yeah. That wasn’t even funny. That angle that we did with the snake bite and Elizabeth should have went on. We should have gone to WrestleMania with that but we didn’t. I was like, “Why in the hell isn’t this being strung out?” Bottom line was Elizabeth’s grandparents and parents weren’t smart.

Ok? Randy had promised them that Elizabeth would never, ever get physically involved or hurt during his wrestling career and yet she just got slapped. Randy and her went back to visit her grandparents and the old man pulled a gun on him and said, “Don’t you even think about coming in the house!”

“Don’t come back! Don’t come back! Our little girl did get hurt!” “Be a man of your word!” All of that stuff. Randy got kicked out and he had to make it up to them right away and that meant cleaning my clock.”

For it’s time, seeing any superstar strike a woman was shocking, but for it to be the beloved first lady of wrestling took it to an entirely different level.

If seeing him slap a helpless woman wasn’t enough to draw your ire, just listen to him discussing it later on in this backstage interview. Chills. No one has ever been able to sell it like Jake.

