Is Roman Reigns set to enter 2017 as WWE Universal champion?

With the announcement being made that Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at this year’s December 18th Roadblock: End of the Line pay per view, it appears the WWE may already be preparing to shuffle their deck for the upcoming Wrestlemania season.

@WWERomanReigns vs. @FightOwensFight for the WWE Universal Championship live at Roadblock: End of the Line on 12/18! https://t.co/8mJYGzKvuz pic.twitter.com/ZqQektgohy — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) November 4, 2016

As great as the Universal championship run of Kevin Owens and his BFF Chris Jericho has been, the WWE is notorious for wanting to get their biggest stars to the top of the card in time for Wrestlemania.

While it seems highly unlikely that Roman would enter the new year carrying two championships, it’s even harder to fathom that the man who main evented the last two Wrestlemanias would be stuck defending a mid-card championship at this year’s event.

Love him or hate him, a Roman Reigns’ Universal championship run would set up many intriguing possibilities. Seth Rollins could obviously turn his attention back to his old Shield partner and reignite their feud, but more interestingly, the winner of the Royal Rumble could be a member of Smackdown looking to switch teams.

Imagine Dean Ambrose winning the Rumble and choosing to forgo another run at the WWE World title to challenge his former brother in arms on the biggest stage of them all? Or John Cena looking for his record tying 16th championship in a dream match against the man who will succeed him as WWE’s torch bearer?

Kevin Owens has had a great first run as RAW’s number one prize fighter, but Roman carrying the strap into Mania leads to some bigger money possibilities for the WWE as they look to fill up Orlando’s Camping World Stadium and push WWE Network subscriptions into the stratosphere.

Who would you like to see carrying the Universal championship heading into Wrestlemania season?