Wrestling Announcer In Hot Water For Controversial Tweet

Wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Impact Wrestling Announcer, Josh Mathews, got in some hot water recently with Impact Wrestling management over a recent tweet. The controversial tweet was in reference to a reply to a wrestling podcast’s twitter account where Mathews told them to shoot themselves.

Also a former WWE announcer, Matthews has been making news lately for several Twitter rants, including ripping Jim Ross and TJ Perkins and calling himself the greatest announcer of all time. According to our own Impact Wrestling insider, Matthews has been positioned in the company as a heel which could signify that his tweets were only done “in character.”

Whether kayfabe or not, Anthem management may not appreciate the negative attention on their new investment.

The “shoot yourself” tweet can be seen below:

