WWE Reportedly Eying Trio of Top Stars from Impact Wrestling

Given the success of Impact refugees like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode in WWE, Vince McMahon and Co. are targeting another haul of Impact wrestlers.

Impact’s Bobby Lashley, Eddie Edwards, and Ethan Carter III are all approaching the end of their contracts with Impact Wrestling. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Impact will likely let them walk in an effort to tighten their budgets. Even more, this trio of talent is rumored to be in the crosshairs of WWE. Wrestling Inc. added that WWE is particularly interested in bringing Edwards to NXT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one if not both Lashley and Carter will likely make their return to WWE.

Carter was last seen in WWE in 2013. He was released in the spring of that year after a 3 year run in NXT. Since his departure, Carter has thrived in Impact become one of the more recognizable faces in the company. At 34-years old, Carter likely has plenty of juice left.

Edwards had a cup of coffee with NXT in 2013 but has been in Impact ever since. He’s been a versatile piece on their roster having won championships as a singles and tag team competitor.

Lashley possesses the most significant run in WWE of this prospective trio as his time in the company say him win multiple championships from 2005 to 2008. Before his release, Lashley nearly broke the mia event threshold on several occasions but ultimately never earned WWE’s top prize. He’s bounced between MMA and Impact since leaving WWE and has recently teased a match with Brock Lesnar.

It looks like a glass ceiling has been shattered as WWE has never seemed more willing to adopt talent from other promotions. There are no details as to when the three Impacts stars will be free of their contracts but we will keep you updated ass detail energy.