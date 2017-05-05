Over The Ropes Podcast: Can RAW Survive Without Brock Lesnar?

Is Brock Lesnar‘s absence ultimately killing Raw or will the red brand thrive while the Beast is away? On episode 27 of the Over The Ropes podcast, we break down all the hot topics of the week in the WWE, including the ridiculous new name for WWE’s July pay per view, Great Balls of Fire.

We debate whether or not SmackDown is the only brand capable of making new stars and say farewell to the greatness of Chris Jericho.

With fans clamoring for a return to the Attitude Era, we imagine what the New Era would sound like with a dose of Attitude.

And in a new weekly segment, we honor one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time and pay tribute to one of his finest matches.

