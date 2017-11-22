Hideo Itami Joining 205 Live Roster

WWE announced on Tuesday night during an episode of 205 Live that one of NXT’s brightest international stars – Hideo Itami – would be making the move to the cruiserweight roster in the near future.

Itami might be a breath of fresh air the 205 Live division needs. He originally came to NXT in 2014 as a highly decorated Japanese wrestler from his time in Pro Wrestling Noah and Ring of Honor and had numerous impressive matches on episodes of NXT and its TakeOver events.

But while he was once grouped in with Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Neville, and Sami Zayn as the first great wave of independent talent to join the developmental program, Itami ran into multiple roadblocks. He suffered multiple injuries that derailed his momentum and kept him out of action for long periods of time, including a surgery-requiring shoulder injury that kept him out for over a year and a neck injury that put him on the shelf for six months.

Shortly after his most recent return this past April, Itami challenged Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Chicago. He came up on the losing end and started a heel turn that resulted in a feud with Kassius Ohno.

Itami lost to Aleister Black at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August, lost a No Disqualification match to Ohno at the next television taping and hasn’t been seen on NXT programming since.

Hopefully this move sparks a new chapter for both Itami and the division.