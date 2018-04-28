Titus O’Neil Epically Trips on His Way to the Ring at Greatest Royal Rumble

Titus O’Neil entered the Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday with the 39th overall spot. And while he wasn’t the favorite to win, O’Neil might have accidentally created the most memorable moment of the night.

As he hustled his way down to the ring, O’Neil’s foot got caught on the wrestling mat outside the floor, causing him to trip. All 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds of O’Neil went flying, sending him under the ring before he could even get started in the match.

“That may be the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed.” ➡️ https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/Z0j84mZgvE — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) April 27, 2018

O’Neil didn’t fair much better when he finally got into the ring, as he didn’t manage to eliminate any of his opponents and was tossed out by Braun Strowman several minutes later.

He did seem to be in good spirits about the whole thing afterwards, claiming on Twitter that he planned the trip from the beginning.

It was AT THIS MOMENT….💡💡💡 My @WWE #WWEGGR Idea For The Greatest Royal Rumble Moment was Born 💡 @WWEShop Get That MERCH ready!!! I’m about to slide….These extra Checks right into the bank😎 pic.twitter.com/tX4ykdpl9x — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 27, 2018

Strowman went on to win the match, eliminating 13 Superstars to become the first ever WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Champion. Strowman’s eliminations, as well as Daniel Bryan’s one hour, 16 minutes and five seconds spent in the match set all-time Royal Rumble records.

Strowman’s win and O’Neil’s trip were just two of the many memorable events from Friday afternoon’s staced card at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show kicked off with John Cena defeating his old rival Triple H via consecutive Attitude Adjustments and only got stronger from there.

The show’s two world championship matches both ended in controversy as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ steel cage match ended when Reigns speared Lesnar through one of the walls and the referee declared Lesnar’s feet hit the ground first and the AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match for the WWE Championship ended in a double count-out.

The only championship to change hands was the Raw Tag Team Championships, which Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt won after Braun Strowman and Nicholas vacated them the night after WrestleMania 34. Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, The Bludgeon Brothers and Cedric Alexander all managed to hold on to their respective championships be soundly defeating their respective opponents.

WWE’s next event, the co-branded pay-per-view Backlash, takes place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.