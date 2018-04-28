Braun Strowman Wins the Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Braun Strowman is a champion once again.

“The Monster Among Men” eliminated 13 men to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday, the largest of its kind in WWE history. With the win, Strowman earned himself a massive silver trophy and the Greatest Royal Rumble championship, a title that was unveiled just moments before the event began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marks Strowman’s second championship with the company, as he defeated Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania 34 with the help of 10-year-old WWE fan Nicholas to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. He was forced to relinquish the title the following night due to his partner having “scheduling conflicts.”

Along with the victory, Strowman also set the record for most eliminations in a single match by tossing out 13 of his opponents. The previous record of 12 eliminations was set by Roman Reigns back in 2014. Daniel Bryan, who joined Strowman as one of the final three men in the match, also earned a spot in the record books for most time spent in a Royal Rumble match at one hour and 16 minutes, shattering the previous record held by Rey Mysterio by 14 minutes.

Strowman’s victory was one of many memorable moments that took place on Friday inside the King Abdullah International Arena in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

The show’s two world championship matches both ended in controversy, allowing both champs to retain. Brock Lesnar held onto his Universal Championship after Roman Reigns speared him through a cage wall and the referee ruled Lesnar’s feet both hit the floor first (even though the video replay said otherwise). Prior to that, the WrestleMania 34 rematch between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ended without a decisive winner after the referee called for a double count-out.

Of the seven championship matches, four finished with the incoming champions soundly defeating their opponents. Seth Rollins pulled off an acrobatic leap to grab his Intercontinental Championship in a four-way ladder match, the Bludgeon Brothers made quick work of The Usos, Jeff Hardy pinned Jinder Mahal via a Swanton Bomb and Cedric Alexander completed his first Cruiserweight Championship defense by pinning Kalisto.

In the non-title matches, John Cena defeated Triple H after hitting consecutive Attitude Adjustments and The Undertaker defeated Rusev buy tossing both him and his tag team partner Aiden English inside of a casket.

WWE’s next event, the co-branded pay-per-view Backlash, takes place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey. Several matches have already been announced, including yet another Styles vs. Nakamura championship match and Reigns versus Samoa Joe.

This story is developing…