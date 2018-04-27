Watch: Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Cesaro Play Shirtless Soccer Before Greatest Royal Rumble

Some stories sell themselves. This looks to be one of them.

Here’s a clip of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Cesaro and Sunil Singh killing some time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before today’s Greatest Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Sunil Singh, and Randy Orton fooling around with a soccer ball before tonight’s #WWEGRR event. 🎥: adrian.165 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/I0SvDvbuR3 — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) April 27, 2018

Maybe I’m weird, but this is fascinating. Given the internet reputations of Lesnar and Orton, some fans may believe that they are isolationists backstage. Yet, here they are, catching some Saudi Arabian rays while interacting with their co-workers!

It’s always cool to get a glimpse of WWE Superstars outside of the ring and even though it was just a snippet, we got to see a human moment.

While Lesnar is rumored for a UFC run, we don’t have to worry about him jumping to the MLS. Soccer takes delicacy, and given his destructive habits, it may not be his best sport.

