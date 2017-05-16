Goldust Turns Heel On RAW

What’s up? Oh, I’m glad you asked. Because an unexpected heel turn is precisely what is up. WWE has stated that the days of clear-cut heels and babyfaces is over, but tonight on Raw, we saw an old school heel turn unlike any we’ve seen in quite a while.

Fitting, perhaps, that the heel turn would come from beloved old school star, Goldust. After reassuring his partner, R-Truth, that he was fine with losing the chance at becoming number one contenders to the Hardy’s Tag Team Championships, Goldust ambushed his Golden Truth partner with a vicious attack.

Goldust, who has been wrestling since 1989, had been off WWE television for a while until he was suddenly placed back in the Tag Team storyline a few weeks back in a feel good, nostalgia moment that was seemingly leading towards an eventual Championship match against the Hardys.

Now, with the Attitude Era legend turning heel so late in his career, we have to wonder what the WWE has in mind for the angle.

Nothing WWE has booked with Goldust since Cody Rhodes left the company has been for anything more than comedic effect, but this seems like it could actually lead to somewhere other than just a pre-show singles match with R-Truth.

So, what is up with Goldust’s change of attitude?

We’re not sure. Dustin Rhodes is one of the most underrated performers in WWE history and if there are any creative plans for he and R-Truth going forward, we’re definitely going to tune in to find out.