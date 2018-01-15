Goldberg Teases WrestleMania Match with Kurt Angle

Bill Goldberg is set to join an elite class of WWE Superstar this year, as the former three-time world champion is the first wrestler named to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Goldberg was last seen by the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33, where he lost the WWE Universal Championship in Brock Lesnar in just under five minutes.

But when offered one more WrestleMania match against current Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle by a fan on Twitter last week, Goldberg seemed interested.

That would be some fun…. https://t.co/hQJFEIdH1h — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 10, 2018

The former WCW headliner is currently 51 years-old, and he stated in interviews after his last run that getting back into wrestling shape was much more challenging than his initial WCW and WWE tenures. But giving Kurt Angle‘s willingness to return to in-ring action in 2017 despite being 49 years-old an dhaving a history of neck injuries, it’s not impossible that fans could see this match some day.

With WCW gone by 2001, Goldberg signed a one-year contract with WWE back in 2003. He locked horns with some of the company’s biggest names including The Rock, Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho, but a feud with the former Olympic gold medalist never came about. Angle was on SmackDown! throughout the entirety of Goldberg’s WWE run on Monday Night Raw, and as a result the two only crossed paths when Angle eliminated Goldberg from the 2004 Royal Rumble thanks to a distraction from Lesnar, setting up their match at WrestleMania XX.

Angle returned to WWE action at the TLC pay-per-view back in October, where he replaced a sick Roman Reigns as an honorary member of the Shield to take on The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. He was then the team captain of Raw’s five-man team at Survivor Series in November. The Raw team won, but not before Triple H betrayed Angle by hitting him with a Pedigree and allowing him to be pinned by Shane McMahon.

Since becoming Raw’s general manager, Angle has run the show each week by promoting matches and dealing with his (storyline) illegitimate son, Jason Jordan.