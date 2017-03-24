Goldberg Makes A Bold Promise For WrestleMania

Today, Edge and Christian debuted their new podcast, “Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness”, and their debut guest was WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg made a bold claim for his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 saying they are going to have a “knock down,drag out blood fest”, because they are going to be working without constraints.

Goldberg added they have been limited in their past couple encounters so as to build fan interest in the WrestleMania match, and to play off the nostalgia of Goldberg’s WCW character.

While the current PG era restrictions make it seem unlikely that we’re going to get a “bloodfest” at ‘Mania, anything is possible with these two beasts. Goldberg did emerge bloodied from his dressing room only a few weeks ago after his pre-match door headbutt got the best of him.

Also, Brock Lesnar gave us the last real bloodbath we’ve seen in the WWE when he cut Randy Orton open with an elbow at last year’s SummerSlam of last year.

As for the length of their match, many have predicted Brock would get his win back in roughly the same amount of time it’s taken Goldberg to defeat both he and Kevin Owens, but others, including Shawn Michaels, have said the match needs to last a good 10-15 minutes for a proper end to the feud.

Goldberg is currently not scheduled to be at the RAW after WrestleMania so we fully expect for him to give his all in what could be his final WWE match.



Also of note on the podcast, Goldberg stated that the WWE locker room is no longer filled with big characters, and that the attitude has changed. Edge asked if that has the talents “handcuffed”, and Goldberg says it might mean management does not have faith in the talents to let them do whatever they want to do.



