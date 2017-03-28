Goldberg Drops Major Hint About His WWE Future

With a thunderous spear to Brock Lesnar in the middle of the aisle, did Goldberg have his final shining moment Monday night on RAW? The Universal Champion signed a short term contract with the WWE after his return for a Survivor Series match with Lesnar sparked such an amazing interest from the WWE Universe.

While many sources are reporting that Goldberg would be finishing up his obligations with WWE at WrestleMania, others have speculated that a new deal would be signed to keep the former WCW legend around well after his program with Lesnar ends.

Da’ Man himself may have shed some light on the subject with a recent Instagram post thanking the WWE Universe for giving him the opportunity to come back and be a super hero for the fans in front of his family.

“Call it luck…. hard work……or fate. Still trying to grasp the moment from last night. Thank you to all the fans who’ve welcomed me back during this run. Truly an honor to have my family along for the ride this time! #humbled #grateful #priceless #familyfirst The biggest #thankyou goes out to my wonderful wife who has put up with me during this time. Also quite important is that none of this would’ve happened without the @wwe giving me the opportunity. #thankuall #teamgoldberg BTW , if you think I’m throwing in the towel you know nothing about me. Expect all hell to break loose at #wrestlemania no matter what I’m going out on my sword! If I got 1 or 50 left I’m bringing the heat!!!! #bankonit”

The comments certainly sound like they’re coming from a man who knows he’s on his last date with the company. Ironically, Goldberg was in a very similar situation during his first run with the WWE – set up to have his final match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania before leaving the company.

Only at that time, fans infamously destroyed both Goldberg and Lesnar during the bout because the entire WWE Universe knew both men were ending their runs after the match.

Whether or not Goldberg sticks around with the WWE, it seems as if the success of his recent run and the Goldberg chants that still ring out threw every WWE event will leave the door open for a future return if the two sides ever decide to relive the magic one more time.

