Goldberg Discusses Another WWE Return

When Goldberg left the WWE after WrestleMania, he left the door open for a future run with the company. In a recent interview with Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Goldberg revealed who would be next if he were to make another comeback

“There’s so much young talent there that have the possibility of being the next superstar,” Goldberg admitted. “Obviously, the guy with the big push now is Braun Strowman, but unfortunately he is hurt. Great kid and a great work ethic, obviously great character. I would be remiss that stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns wouldn’t be fun. There are a lot of guys of being worthy to be getting their ass kicked by me; at the end of the day, there are a lot of great people to leave this business with. I think the stars of the future are right on the cusp of breaking out. There is a plethora of talent ready to be the next big thing.”

The WCW Icon also discussed how his latest run with the WWE made up for his poorly booked run in the early 2000s.

“As a performer you want the best for your character and your business, you want to go out and do the best that you can do personally and professionally,” said Goldberg. “It was a wrong that was re-written. Whatever the circumstances may have been, at the end of the day, the character finally got what it deserved and I am not talking about me, I’m talking about the character.”

As for another run with WWE, Goldberg admitted he would consider putting himself through the physical pain it took to get there again.

“Personally and professionally, it’s something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don’t think it’s an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next.”

