The Legendary Four Horsemen Reunited on Saturday Night

The greatest faction in the history of professional wrestling held a reunion on Saturday night in Joppa, Maryland.

Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, and manager JJ Dillon all participated in a show for Maryland Championship Wrestling. The group took part in an autograph session and also appeared in the ring together. They talked about some of the good times they had back in the 1980s in Maryland (Baltimore to be exact).

You can view a couple of photographs of the reunion below.

Sold Out!! Looking As Only We Can Look! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/feqrggZLlG — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2018

The original version of the Horsemen that received so much attention, forming in 1985, consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon. That was the group until 1987 when Lex Luger replaced Ole. Over the years, Ole has fallen out of favor of the group and stays far away from the wrestling business these days. He has pretty well documented heat with both Flair and Blanchard, Flair in particular due to a disagreement they had when Flair returned to WCW (and Ole was a booker) in 1993.

The incarnation of the stable with Windham was also very successful, with Windham being a newcomer with a lot of promise in the late 1980s. Windham officially joined the group in 1988, taking Lex Luger’s spot in the stable.