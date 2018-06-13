Former WWE Star Stacy Keibler Expecting Second Child With Jared Pobre

Stacy Keibler, the former pro wrestler and WWE star, is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Jared Pobre.

Keibler married Pobre in secret back in 2014. Later that same year, they had their first child, a daughter named Ava Grace, who is 3. Now, according to a report by Us Weekly, Keibler and Pobre are ready to expand their family.

Keibler began her career performing in World Championship Wrestling before it was purchased by the WWE. She worked as a cheerleader, a wrestler and even a manager. She left the WWE in 2006, though she still appeared on the reality show Tough Enough. She branched into modelling and acting.

Now 38, Keibler has said that she had no plans to settle down before meeting Pobre, a businessman who is 43 years old. Shortly after giving birth to Ava, Keibler wrote about the experience on her lifestyle blog.

“Life can be unpredictable. You feel one way, and then … boom!” she wrote back in 2014. “You need to entirely change your perspective. That is certainly what happened to me this past year. Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me.”

“But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly,” she went on. “Talk about a serious change in my reality! This year and the holiday season especially has me feeling so nostalgic about family — my family, my new family, and of course, the newest addition to our family. Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love–we never saw it coming. She is our special little lady, and I couldn’t be more thankful for how she has opened my heart.”

Before finding true love in Pobre, Keibler had a two year relationship with George Clooney. The romance was apparently transformative for them both, as Clooney settled down afterwards as well. He married Amal Clooney in 2014, less than a year after they broke up.

Keibler was once omnipresent in pop culture, though she has slowed down her public appearances in recent years. She has not updated her Instagram since 2015, and has significantly cut down on TV appearances. She was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in season 2, and also had roles on What About Brian, George Lopez, October Road, How I Met Your Mother and Psych.