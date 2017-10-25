Former WWE Divas Champ Reveals Alcohol and Drug Addiction

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, real name Celeste Bonin, is opening up about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
It’s been one year since I checked myself into the hospital for a medical drug detox. (I took this picture in the airport bathroom after flying into LAX.I felt so awful and disgusted with myself but I remember posting it on Instagram with some stupid caption about being happy. I was actually on the last days of the medicine to help me detox and was in a super fucked up place mentally and physically). Over the past few years I was in a terrible marriage, an addict and not true to myself. It took me so long to admit I had a problem… and then to admit how serious the problem was. I used to pretend to be and to live a certain way for social media. It’s everyone’s hi-light reel. I remember getting out of the hospital feeling like death, with a medical taper plan of meds and thinking “what have I done to myself?”. I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die. If you’ve ever gone through serious drug detox, you know that you basically go through two detoxes. One from the initial drug(s) and then another one from the medicine used to help you detox. A lot of people get hooked on the medicine and remain addicts. For me, I started abusing alcohol to deal with the chemical imbalances, panic attacks and sadness/depression I was experiencing. If you know me, you know I had never done a drug in my life leading up to this (besides smoking weed once or twice and freaking the fuck out.) It’s so crazy. You can have the world at your fingertips but end up destroying yourself if you’re not careful. I’m fortunate enough to have pulled myself out of it all and was able rebuild my life …but I can seriously empathize with anyone who is, has been, or has a tendency to be an addict (we’re all addicted to something). But it’s about self awareness and humility. Never be too proud to ask for help. Be able to wake up and look at yourself in the mirror. Tag someone who needs to read this. #addiction
In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the former wrestler shared that one year ago, she checked herself into a hospital for a medical drug detox, explaining that she took the photo in the post in an airplane bathroom feeling “awful and disgusted” with herself.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Over the past few years I was in a terrible marriage, an addict and not true to myself. It took me so long to admit I had a problem… and then to admit how serious the problem was,” she wrote in the caption. “I remember getting out of the hospital feeling like death, with a medical taper plan of meds and thinking, ‘What have I done to myself?’ I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die.”
Bonin explained that a lot of people get hooked on detox medication, but that she used alcohol to deal with her panic attacks and depression.
Up Next: WWE Interested Bringing Back Former Champion Kaitlyn
“If you know me, you know I had never done a drug in my life leading up to this,” she wrote. “It’s so crazy. You can have the world at your fingertips but end up destroying yourself if you’re not careful.”
The athlete added that she was able to rebuild her life, and used the post to reach out to others who may be suffering.
“Never be too proud to ask for help,” she wrote. “Be able to wake up and look at yourself in the mirror.”
A WWE comeback may be in the works for Bonin, too. She posted an Instagram update in October tha captured her stepping back in the ring. With the Women’s Division expanding by the day, she’d likely be welcomed back with open arms.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @celestebonin