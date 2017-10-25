Former WWE Divas Champ Reveals Alcohol and Drug Addiction

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, real name Celeste Bonin, is opening up about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the former wrestler shared that one year ago, she checked herself into a hospital for a medical drug detox, explaining that she took the photo in the post in an airplane bathroom feeling “awful and disgusted” with herself.

“Over the past few years I was in a terrible marriage, an addict and not true to myself. It took me so long to admit I had a problem… and then to admit how serious the problem was,” she wrote in the caption. “I remember getting out of the hospital feeling like death, with a medical taper plan of meds and thinking, ‘What have I done to myself?’ I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die.”

Bonin explained that a lot of people get hooked on detox medication, but that she used alcohol to deal with her panic attacks and depression.

“If you know me, you know I had never done a drug in my life leading up to this,” she wrote. “It’s so crazy. You can have the world at your fingertips but end up destroying yourself if you’re not careful.”

The athlete added that she was able to rebuild her life, and used the post to reach out to others who may be suffering.

“Never be too proud to ask for help,” she wrote. “Be able to wake up and look at yourself in the mirror.”

A WWE comeback may be in the works for Bonin, too. She posted an Instagram update in October tha captured her stepping back in the ring. With the Women’s Division expanding by the day, she’d likely be welcomed back with open arms.

