Former Champion Returns And Announces Entry Into WrestleMania Match

After AJ Styles’ uneventful contract signing with Shane McMahon, the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania appeared as if it would simply coast through the usual “go-home show” motions without any new developments to get excited about for Sunday’s “Ultimate Thrillride.”

The women of Smackdown were locked in a tag team match to see who could gain momentum heading into the Alexa Bliss vs the Roster Championship match this Sunday when something happened that made the WWE Universe jump out of their seats.

Carmella picked up the victory for her team and all hell started to break loose between the championship contenders. Then suddenly, former Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi, bolted out from the back and cleared the ring of the rest of the women’s roster. Naomi then announced that she had healed up from the injury that forced her to relinquish the Championship less than a month ago and would officially be entering into the WrestleMania Championship match in her home town of Orlando.

The Smackdown Women’s Championship Match between Alexa Bliss and the entire Smackdown Live women’s roster will be take place on the WrestleMania kick-off show.

