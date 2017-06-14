The Mayweather McGregor Fight Is Set For August 26th

It’s official! Clear your calendars. Unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The news was first broken by Yahoo Sports today, who noted Mayweather would make the announcement on social media as early as Wednesday.

Reports leaked out earlier in the day that The Nevada Athletic Commission had approved the request from Mayweather Promotions to put on a boxing card on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand. Yahoo is reporting that the venue could change to the T-Mobile arena.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bout will be a boxing only pay per view distributed by Showtime pay-per-view with Mayweather Promotions as the lead promoter.

The two sides have been bantering about the fight for well over a year with McGregor predicting that the fight could go down as the biggest in history.

“It’s the fight I want. I believe this is the first billion fight, so people have to pay for a billion dollar fight.”

With a 49-0 pro record from 1996 through 2015, Mayweather is considered by all to be the greatest boxer of his era. The 39-year-old Mayweather retired after defeating Andre Berto in 2015, but will likely be in line for the biggest payday of his career if a deal is reached with McGregor.

McGregor confirmed the fight on his Twitter account with a hilarious photo of he and Floyd Mayweather … Senior.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Although the 28-year-old McGregor has no professional boxing experience, he trained in boxing as a youth. The Irishman currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship and a 21-3 professional MMA record.

Mayweather commented on the possibility of the fight in an interview with ESPN.

“There’s only one fight that makes business sense,” Mayweather said. “I came out of retirement because I’m a businessman and I want to give the world what they want to see.

“McGregor’s a fighter. I’m a fighter. This is what the fight fans and MMA fans want to see.”