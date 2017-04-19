First Look At Lana’s New WWE Ring Gear

WWE Superstar Lana has been shaking up more than just which brand she’ll be appearing on. The Ravishing Russian has undergone a bit of a makeover as she apparently prepares to spread her wings and become more than just Rusev’s arm candy.

It has been rumored that Lana has basically been given the Emmalina gimmick that Raw superstar, Emma, was forced to abandon after WWE officials didn’t think she was quite up to pulling it off. What “it” is, we still don’t know.

Lana and Rusev joined the Smackdown Live roster as a part of the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up. While we first assumed that meant it would be business as usual for Rusev’s valet, the tweet that accompanied the announcement claimed Lana was coming to women’s division. Lana has toured with NXT and worked the pre-show of last year’s WrestleMania, and WWE has reportedly been considering a singles run for her which ties into her dance background for some time now.

Before last night’s episode of Total Divas, Natalya tweeted out an image of herself with Lana in wrestling gear. The new outfit appears to be in line with the strange dance promos that have followed her to the blue brand.

Raw and Smackdown could both use an influx of new talent to keep crowds from getting burned out on the same match-ups week in and week out. Can Lana thrive as a singles’ competitor and what will it do to Rusev‘s push when he returns?

