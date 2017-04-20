Finn Balor Teases WWE Bullet Club Reunion

Finn Balor knows how to get his social media followers worked up. Just a hit of a possible reformation of the mega-popular New Japan wrestling faction, The Bullet Club, has social media buzzing. The inaugural Universal Champion tweeted an Instagram photo of himself with his former Bullet Club teammates as WWE action figures with him wearing the Universal Championship and Gallows and Anderson wearing the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Finn Balor was an original founder of the Bullet Club in New Japan under the name Prince Devitt. While he would be the perfect choice to lead the Club on RAW, Balor’s draw as the Demon King may be far too valuable for the company to abandon it so early.

Before the WWE can properly re-form the Bullet Club, they will need to acquire the rights to the name “Bullet Club” from New Japan, which seems unlikely considering it is still the organization’s most popular faction. WWE has done everything they can to try and skirt the legalities by having Anderson and Gallows go by “The Club” and Finn Balor, when not in Demon makeup, use The Balor Club logo, which strikes an obvious reference to the original BC mantle.

It seems unlikely for WWE to reform The Bullet Club by simply using The Balor Club name, but it could work. Finn was an amazing heel as the leader of the faction but it’s hard to imagine WWE using him as such when his popularity and merchandise sales are on the rise.

Karl Anderson appeared on the Sam Roberts podcast that he would love to recapture the Bullet Club magic on the WWE stage.

“I can’t wait to get him back. I was just texting with him today and I’m always afraid he’s kayfabing me or lying to me about showing up because, I’m telling you, I named my second son after him, his middle name. If he shows up and I don’t know about it, I’m going to be hot, man. There’d be heat. There’d be a little heatsky. He’d better fill a brother in. He’d better not show up. I don’t have any date. I’m like, ‘where are you?’ He’s like, ‘I’m in Iceland.’ I’m like, ‘man, you’re not in Iceland. Are you lying to me?’ Yeah, if you just show up, I’m really going to question our friendship, man. You’ve got to shoot me a little warning text.’ Let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve thrown. We’ll see if it sticks or not.”

Could Balor reforming The Bullet Club with Gallows and Anderson help or hurt Balor’s ascension back to the top of Raw?

