WWE Fastlane Preview, Predictions, and Rumors

Fastlane is WWE‘s last big stage before WrestleMania. Even though most of New Orleans’ crossword puzzle is filled out, WWE will use Sunday night to officially set the table.

On SmackDown, there are a few big names that still don’t have WrestleMania plans—Shane McMahon, John Cena, and Charlotte to name a few. Fastlane will fill a few of these gaps, which means we may be in for an eventful show.

On paper, the show looks a little predictable, but with variables like Asuka or The Undertaker showing up, Fastlane could be a show that invigorates a limping Blue Brand.

We’ve done our best to package Fastlane’s most intriguing scenarios, have a look:

Tell Us Why We Should Be Excited About Charlotte vs. Ruby Riott

Ryan Droste: Despite SmackDown being a pretty dismal show of late, this match has been built up very well and they’ve told a good long form story getting here. We’ve seen Charlotte go through every other member of the Riott Squad and Ruby go through every other member of Charlotte’s entourage. Despite Ruby very obviously being set-up to be beat at Fastlane, I think they’ve established her as a legitimate contender moving forward.

Jack Snodgrass: For one we’ll get to see if Riott has some star power because Charlotte Flair is the current standard for women’s wrestling. That, and the potential Asuka cameo.

Connor Casey: Beyond a surprise setup between Charlotte and Asuka for WrestleMania, I physically cannot.

Is Bobby Roode a Fastlane Loss Away From Becoming Irrelevant?

Ryan Droste: No. I think that Orton is probably going to win the title here so they can justify a rematch at WrestleMania, of which Jinder Mahal looks to be added as a third participant. If Roode just beats Orton, there’s no justification for Orton to be involved…that is unless Roode retains due to interference from Mahal, which is another possibility.

Jack Snodgrass: No, because he seems destined for the WrestleMania triple threat. But after ‘Mania, if he’s not US Champion, Roode could be in trouble.

Connor Casey: Not a chance. Roode’s ace is the hole is that he’s at the absolute top of his game when he’s a heel, which we haven’t seen yet. US Champion or not, there’s still so much potential in Roode’s future.

What Are Your Expectations Like for New Day vs. Usos V?

Ryan Droste: If 2017 is any indication, this should be a very good match. Let’s just say I’m a lot more excited for this one than I was for them to recreate 2017’s Orton versus Mahal on this past week’s edition of SmackDown. I’d anticipate the Bludgeon Brothers getting involved and setting up a triple threat at WrestleMania.

Jack Snodgrass: I’m anxious to see how the crowd reacts to each team. I think the better moments of the match will be saved for WrestleMania, but we’d be foolish to underestimate these squad’s capabilities.

Connor Casey: Like their previous four title matches, this one should be solid. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if it winds up as match of the night for most people. Unfortunately, I can also see the finish of the match being thrown out if WWE wants to add the Bludgeon Brothers into the mix, leading to a triple threat tag team title match at Mania.

Is There Any Circumstance Where AJ Styles Leaves Fastlane NOT as WWE Champion?

Ryan Droste: Zero. Not much more to say on this one.

Jack Snodgrass: WWE would have to get pretty creative to pull that off, anything other than Styles vs. Nakamura at WrestleMania would be weird.

Connor Casey: Nothing short of Vince McMahon wanting to throw up a middle finger at the diehard fans would cause Styles to lose the title between now and WrestleMania.

Percentage Game! What Are the Ddds The Undertaker Shows Up?

Ryan Droste: I feel it’s very doubtful. Cena is booked for every RAW from here on until WrestleMania, so they will probably save that for television to set up their WrestleMania bout. I’d put it at 10%.

Jack Snodgrass: I’ll put it at 25%. The sooner WWE starts Taker/Cena, the more story they can tell.

Connor Casey: 6.66 percent (because demons and whatnot). They’ll bring out Taker on SmackDown when Cena gives his “I lost again, and now have nobody for WrestleMania, woe is me!” promo.

What Would Make This a Great Show?

Ryan Droste: A Six-Pack Challenge match has to be very difficult to book, so we’re already working from behind when it comes to putting the best performer on the brand (Styles) in a match that could become a convoluted mess. That said, there’s a lot of really good performers in that match, so they might be able to construct something that’s memorable. But it’s going to be hard with all the moving parts.

Orton vs. Roode could be good though it’s not a match fans are very excited for. I think that Nakamura vs. Rusev is the sleeper match to steal the show and it could make the whole event a success by showing that Rusev deserves to be in there with the main eventers. He’s already mega-popular with the crowd so let’s use the guy!

Jack Snodgrass: I could not be more earnest when I say I’m looking forward to Nakamura/Rusev. But seeing that there’s little room for Fastlane surprises, for this show to be great each match will have to be exceptional—something I consider to be likely.

Connor Casey: Give me another classic Usos/New Day match and a 35-minute main event where everybody looks good but Styles comes away looking dominant, and I’ll be satisfied.