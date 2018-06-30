Potential Spoiler on Extreme Rules Cage Match

In recent weeks, Kevin Owens has spent much of his camera time avoiding Braun Strowman. But when Extreme Rules arrives, that won’t be an option.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Owens and Strowman will meet in a cage match at the July 15 pay-per-view. While WWE has yet to make their match official, let alone their stipulation, consider this a rumor—albeit one likely to be true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Owens and Strowman would be the fourth match added to the card. Here’s the official list of confirmed matches so far:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

RAW Women’s Championship Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

RAW Tag Team Championship: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team

None of the above matches has been assigned their situation but given this rumor, we can rule out any of them being a cage match.

Strowman’s commitment to tormented Owens has been one of WWE’s best subplots. Unfortunately for KO, Strowman’s version of playtime involves 30 ft ladders and totaled vehicles. Barring a miracle, we don’t like KO’s chances in a cage with the Monster.

Winning the match is unlikely, but getting mauled by the grizzly bear that is Bruan Strowman seems like an unabvoidale fate for Owens. But KO will have the heaven on his side. In a recent interview with Argus Leader, Owens revealed who he pray to before each match.

“The only thing I’ll do every single time… not to get into the whole topic of religion here, but some people believe in God and some people believe in all kinds of things. I don’t have many particular beliefs, but I do believe in people who we’ve lost. I’ll speak to Owen Hart; he was a big influence on me as a young wrestler, and when he passed, I felt a great sense of loss. Ever since then I just talk to Owen Hart before every match and I ask him to be with me and make sure I don’t get hurt,” said Owens.

But Owen Hart isn’t the only name KO devotes a sacred moment to.

“Throughout the years I have added people to that list. I have lost people in this industry, and I speak to them as well, guys like Dusty Rhodes. And I’ll talk to my grandfather and grandmother who have also passed. I ask those people who are looking down on me to make sure I get through the match safely,” explained Owens.

Given recent events, we’re a little surprised Shania Twain isn’t on that list.

Despite being one of WWE most established villains, it’s anecdotes like this that could make him a fan favorite. While it’s impossible to compare his passion to others, it’s poignantly clear that he loves being a WWE Superstar.

Those feelings were reciprocated when WWE awarded him with a five-year contract extension. Owens spoke with TVA Sports on what it meant him and his hopes to finish his career with Vince McMahon’s company.

“Hopefully I do not see why I will not finish my career with WWE,” said the former Universal Champion. I just recently signed a new five-year contract with them. I do not intend to go anywhere my contract will end. If the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue and my family is ready for me to continue, I do not see why it would not happen.

This story is developing…