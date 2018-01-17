Eva Marie Admits She’s An Alcoholic, Multiple DUIs

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie just made a candid reveal about her battle with alcoholism. According to her story, her plight with the disease lead to some pretty dark times, including a brief stint in jail.

In an essay for InStyle, the 33-year old opened up about her lifelong struggle with alcohol. Eva Marie would transparently discuss how her fight against addiction nearly ruined her life:

“I’m an alcoholic. I have relapsed, destroyed relationships, hurt my family, and disappointed myself numerous times. I will be an alcoholic for the rest of my life. The fact that I have been sober for almost five years doesn’t mean that I am “cured,” it doesn’t mean that I had a drinking phase in my 20s, and it doesn’t mean that I can have a few drinks now and again or just drink in moderation. There are no shades of gray when it comes to alcoholism—it’s black and white,” she wrote.

Marie says she’s maintained sobriety for 5 years, but her alcoholism sunk her to her lowest points before her time in WWE.

“Before I started working my 12-step program, my mind was a mess, my life was a mess, and I’d hit rock bottom. I served three months in jail for repeated DUIs. I didn’t have a license, I didn’t have a stable job, and I was living in an apartment that I could only afford due to a heavy discount my landlord offered me because a murder had taken place there between the previous tenants. That’s what my life looked like right before I started down my road to sobriety,” explained the former Total Divas star.

Marie announced her official departure from WWE in August of 2017 after being absent from the company for nearly a year. She’s since pursued a career in acting, fitness modeling, and fashion design. Her struggles with alcoholism were never apparent during her time as a wrestler, but clearly, this is something she deals with every day.

We’re happy to know she’s doing so well!