Estranged Wyatt Family Member Returns On Smackdown

On the first Smackdown Live after WrestleMania, Randy Orton came out to celebrate his victory over Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania and let Wyatt know that that the servant had now become the master. The former champion popped up on the jumbotron to invoke his rematch clause, but said that it would be in a match that would push Randy’s limits both physically and mentally as well as damn the loser’s soul for eternity (pretty high stakes).

Bray then challenged the new WWE Champion to a House of Horrors match. Admittedly not having any clue what that meant, Orton accepted and demanded Wyatt come to the ring. Lights went out and Bray appeared in the ring to take on his nemesis, but Orton quickly got the best of him.

Suddenly, the New Face of Fear was not alone as he was joined by estranged Wyatt family member, Erick Rowan.

Rowan and Wyatt were chased off by Luke Harper and Randy Orton and a tag team match was scheduled between the four men for later in the evening.

