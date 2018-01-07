WWE Announces Title Match for this Monday’s RAW

One week after the match was cancelled due to illness, we’ll finally get that WWE cruiserweight championship match on RAW this week.

WWE has announced that cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore will defend his belt tomorrow night, live, against Cedric Alexander. As we wrote about last week, their previously announced match had to be cancelled due to an illness that Amore was suffering from which resulted in him receiving medical attention in Miami last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amore has since been cleared to return and has been working live events this weekend for WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he was one of several stars (including Braun Strowman) who were feeling under the weather last week. In fact, many of the WWE talent reportedly were unable to celebrate on New Year’s Eve due to the bug going around backstage.

Enzo reportedly began feeling ill at a house show event in Toronto last weekend. He flew to Miami anyway for RAW, where he was eventually taken to Jackson Hospital and received an IV. Amore ended up checking himself out of the hospital and showed up at RAW, ready to work his match with Alexander. WWE officials did not allow him to wrestle due to the fact that they weren’t sure whether he was still contagious or not.

Alexander, who previously won a number one contenders match against Drew Gulak, will finally get his chance to shine in the ring this Monday night. Will he become the new champion, or will Enzo’s reign continue? Tune in to the USA Network tomorrow night to find out.