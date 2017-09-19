Enzo Amore is Working on a Rap Album

For fans of Enzo Amore, a rap album from the WWE Superstar may be the missing link to true happiness. However, for the haters of Enzo Amore, the world just got a little darker.

It appears that the Smack Talker Sky Walker is currently working on a hip-hop album. The news was broken by CFO$ (John Alicastro and Mike Lauri) the duo that creates WWE Superstar’s theme music. They actually worked with Enzo on his and Cass’ music ‘SAWFT is a Sin.’ For those that didn’t know, the rap verse in the song was actually done by Enzo. And, if it was up to Amore, this would only be his first of many songs.

On a recent episode of the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, CFO$ talked about their creative process, but we’ll be focusing on their dialogue about Enzo Amore’s in-booth ability.

“We’ve been in the studio with Enzo a couple of times. Yeah, he’s really good. Yeah, [Enzo is working on music outside of WWE]. Exactly. We’ve done a couple of things here and there. We’ve talked about a bunch and had a couple of days in the studio.”

While it’s no surprise that Enzo is a supporter of hip-hop, his aspirations to put out his own album is news. However, a quick visit down his Instagram revealed that this is something Amore is taking seriously. Here’s a video from last summer of Enzo freestyling.

You wasn’t with me when I was hitting the bag. #MoneyInTheBank #Vegas A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Jun 19, 2016 at 2:16am PDT

Well, that was surprisingly not terrible. While an argument can be made as to why the world does not need a rap album from Enzo, we still have to applaud him for even trying. WWE has yet to mention anything about a prospective album or even the fact that Enzo fancies himself a rapper.

However, it’s not hard to imagine Enzo flipping his CD out of a backpack during a future WWE entrance. Who knows, maybe it will be good…

