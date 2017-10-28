Enzo Amore Has the Perfect Solution to Being Banned from WWE’s Locker Room

With Enzo Amore becoming 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, it’s clear that Vince McMahon and Co. favor the mouthy Superstar. Despite Enzo’s status with the bosses, rumors still have his peers keeping him banned from the WWE locker room. However, Enzo has his own alternative or at least says he does.

TMZ Sports caught up with Amore on the streets and asked the Cruiserweight Champion if he still is indeed barred from using WWE’s dressing room. Enzo answered in typical fashion.

“Bro, I got my own locker room — literally. That is a fact. I don’t talk to nobody. You know why? ‘Cause if you ain’t talkin’ money, what the hell you talkin’ bout?! Being a champion, you wake up in the morning and you piss excellence. The only vowel I’m concerned with is ‘I,’” asserted Amore.

Enzo seems to genuinely believe he’s telling the truth. He may be, but it’s hard to imagine the 205 Live hero already having the esteemed privilege of his own locker room. Maybe he’s tricked himself into thinking the crevice in between the dumpster and brick wall is a secret locker room. Then again, maybe Enzo has his own allotment inside the building. We’ll likely never know.

Enzo’s success in WWE comes in the face of unrelenting scrutiny. He’s had his name openly slandered by a multitude of WWE Superstars and announcers, to the point that a narrative developed – WWE wants Enzo Amore out. Rumors surfaced that Amore had been kicked off buses, removed from locker rooms, and had essentially become the resident pariah in WWE’s family. However, according to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, this notion that Enzo Amore was being punished is a laughable concept.

“How would you go to that much trouble to bust somebody’s balls?” questioned, Ross. “And then you didn’t want them over and then all of a sudden they might actually get over because the exposure that you’re providing them in your punishment, are you kidding?”

From the outside looking in, we can only speculate. But seeing that Amore is working full heel, it’s likely best for he and WWE that fans buy into his locker room ban. If WWE Superstars can’t stand him, then why should we? So, keep being obnoxious Enxo, it’s good for your future.