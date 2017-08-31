Could Enzo Amore’s Taste for Hollywood Be Hurting His WWE Career?

Enzo Amore is a walking exclamation point. Everything the WWE Superstar does is loud — whether it’s a spirited promo or a $10,000 ringside seat, Enzo is on a quest to get noticed. However, his affinity for attention could prove to be detrimental to his career.

All summer long, reports have followed Enzo claiming that he is widely disliked by the WWE locker room. Citing improper dressing room etiquette and perpetual obnoxious behavior, Enzo has become a pariah backstage. One of his most well-documented screw-ups was the one that got him kicked off a WWE bus by Roman Reigns. The story has Enzo bragging loudly about his life away from wrestling — a lavish Hollywood lifestyle.

Well, according to Enzo’s Instagram, this obsession with Hollywood is going nowhere. During this weekend’s Mayweather-McGregor gala, Enzo stayed busy keeping up his LA image.

Both of us got our 💰 on @floydmayweather A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

@diddy 🙌🏼 A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

While these images seem relatively harmless, Enzo lost the benefit of the doubt long ago. However, this could just be helping his career just as easily as it’s hurting it. Enzo is a vibrant personality, and even though some WWE superstars and fans may find him irritating, he can’t help but make an impression. And in WWE, that matters.

For now, Enzo will be bouncing back and forth between RAW and 205 Live. Despite the negative aura surrounding him, it seems like Enzo may be poised for success. In 205 Live, a land void of personality, Enzo has no choice but to stand out. As reluctant as WWE may be to acknowledge him, WWE may have created a monster in Enzo.

So while his Instagram is inherently shallow, it could aid in developing his WWE persona. He might be the most natural heel in the camp may right now. With such an ability to annoy people, WWE may have just accidentally found gold in Amore.