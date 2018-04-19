Enzo Amore Breaks Social Media Silence

Not long ago, Enzo Amore was considered to be the most outspoken WWE Superstar in the company. However, after sexual assault allegations lead to WWE firing the former Cruiserweight Champion, he hasn’t uttered a word — not even on social media.

But Enzo just reemerged.

Enzo’s Instagram page used to be packed with absurd footage of parties, selfies with celebs and the occasional flaunting of his ridiculous driver’s license, but on Wednesday ‘Zo wipe his account clean. However, he couldn’t keep the slate blank for too as he posted this quote from Denzel Washington:

“Just because you don’t share it on social media, doesn’t mean you’re not up to big things. Live it and stay low key. Privacy is everything.”

Amore’s, real name Eric Arndt, case is under active investigation by police in Phoenix, Arizona, where the alleged assault took place. The alleged victim, Philomela Sheahan, filed a report with the Phoenix Police Department before taking her story public on Twitter.

“OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this,” she wrote. “I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

Her full account of the assault was published on Pro Wrestling Sheet, but be warned that it contains graphic language and descriptions.

The woman claims that on Oct. 19, Arndt, Grosso and a third accomplice, who was female, intentionally got her intoxicated, feeding her “coke, meth, [and] weed” until she “went into psychosis.” She says that she was left alone with Arndt, who restrained her and forced himself on her. She also claims that Arndt’s accomplices knew exactly what he would do once they’d left.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that they’d responded to a call on Oct. 23 concerning a sexual assault that matches the victim’s description, and the case has been under investigation ever since.

Enzo promptly denied any wrongdoing, as does a friend and witness to the night in question.

Sheahan had a few logical holes poked into her claims by a close friend Sam Cook. Citing text messages that imply Sheahan and Emore’s sexual encounter was consensual, Cook appeared to find case-altering evidence in favor of Amore. However, Philomena addressed those text message receipts on her Twitter account.

“About the texts that @imsamcook is using to ‘expose’ me. The morning of the incident I woke up not knowing where I was. That was 3-5 hours after I did the drugs/was drugged. I vaguely remember sending those messages and they were taken completely out of context. When I fully woke up, I called Sam bawling my eyes out telling him the whole story. It’s so hard for me to comprehend that someone that I’ve known & called my best friend for 3 years, who stood by me and supported me through my PTSD from the trauma and is now betraying me. I have no hatred towards him as he is going through a mental breakdown and is off his medication as I will show in the video posted above. I hope he gets the help he needs & I am truly disheartened,” she wrote.

While Sheahan admits to sending the compromising texts, she’s distanced herself from their potency by saying she was still under the influence of drugs.

The smoking gun in Cook’s YouTube citizen trial is a text sent by Sheahan bragging about sleeping with a “famous wrestler.” This not only carries connotations of consensual sex but by Sheahan glorifying the experience, Enzo’s denial gets some validation.

Cook would continue to assert that behavior like this from Sheahan is not surprising, as she has a history of being unreliable.

“What she’s saying is not true. And it’s very odd that of all people that this happened to that she randomly gets to be on f—ng TMZ and Forbes magazine writes an article I mean this is so f—ing insane…She’s not a credible person..She’s just not an honest person,” he said.

Cook would go on to postulate that Shehan concocted the story in an effort to cover up a drug relapse.

This story is convoluted, to say the least. But Cook’s account and text message receipt it the first real corroboration of Amore’s innocence. At this point, it appears that Enzo and Shehan did have a sexual encounter in October. But now the question is if it was consensual or not.

We will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.

