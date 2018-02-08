WWE Announces RAW Match to Determine Final Elimination Chamber Entrant

WWE used last few episodes of RAW as play-in games to determine the field for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. However, Jason Jordan’s surgery forced WWE to call an audible and now, next week’s RAW will host a Fatal 4 Way to determine the sixth and final Chamber combatant.

In the spirit of second chances, every WWE Superstar who lost their qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber will get one more shot at making the cut. That means Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Apollo Crwws and Matt Hardy will compete in a Fatal 4 Way for that last spot on next week’s inside of RAW.

So is there a favorite for Monday? It has to be Finn Balor.

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy in the middle of a cosmic war, so they cancel each other out. Crews are the wild card as WWE has given him some stage time in recent RAW’s, but for him to be involved n such a high profile match seems like a stretch. This makes Balor the easy, if not default, pick.

If Balor is indeed the man, it will be a nice feather in his cap. WWE seems to go back and forth with Finn which ultimately keeps him stagnant. At some points, it appears that WWE is ready to launch him into a title picture, but on other episodes of RAW, he couldn’t look more inconsequential.

Oddly enough, his win on Monday would prove to be just that. Because he won’t be winning the Elimination Chamber on February 25, because that award has been along preserved for Roman Reigns.

Ever since WrestleMania 33 shut off its cameras, rumors began to swirl that the next WrestleMania would be headlined by Reigns and Brock Lesnar – no matter what. We are certainly on that course now and should consider Reigns a heavy favorite to win at Elimination Chamber.