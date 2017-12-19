Elias Named as First Entrant for 2018 Men’s Royal Rumble

As it should have, WWE announcing the first ever women’s Royal Rumble commanded the wrestling world’s attention. However, there’s another Royal Rumble set for January 28th and it already has its first entrant.

You may have missed it, but Elias told the RAW audience on Monday that he intends to enter and win the 2018 Royal Rumble. His decree was forgotten after Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley all crashed his concert. Just a few minutes later Stephanie McMahon made the all-female Rumble proclamation, making Elias’ announcement a distant echo.

However, WWE.com affirmed Elias statement, the Drifter is the first official entrant in the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble:

The 2018 Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and on the Dec. 18 edition of Monday Night Raw, Elias announced that he is competing in the Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity of winning a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 34.

The 30th anniversary of Royal Rumble will come to the WWE Universe from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 28

So what are Elias’ chances of surviving the battle royal and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 34? Well, not great.

However, don’t be sad Elias fans, he’s had a wonderful first year in WWE as he’s arguably RAW’s top heel. So even though he won’t be winning in 2018, Elias just may have a Rumble win in his future.