Major Injury Strikes Top Star at NXT TakeOver War Games

Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: War Games was a successful show any way you measure it. It was full of great matches, memorable moments, and title changes. But for one star, the night ended on a sour note.

The now former NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre, suffered what looks to be a torn bicep in his title defense against Andrade “Cien” Almas. The injury looked to occur toward the end of the match, and McIntyre was shown several times holding his arm following the match. Medical personel tended to him in the ring as well.

Triple H addressed the injury during a post-TakeOver interview with Cathy Kelley. He announced that McIntyre will be undergoing an MRI on Sunday, at which point in time we will know more about how long he will be out of action and exactly what the injury is.

The match between he and Almas was spectacular, definitely worth going out of your way way to see. Virtually nobody expected a title change heading into the show, so the ending was surprising and the live fans ate it up. Almas has really succeeded, experiencing a bit of career rebirth even, since being paired up with Zelina Vega. She was also outstanding during the main event.

Late Saturday evening, WWE also posted a backstage interview with McIntyre. He notes that he “felt something go” during the match.

Of note is that McIntyre notes he is coming back for his NXT title. There had been rumors that if he lost the NXT title during TakeOver, it was likely a sign he was headed for the main roster. A longtime veteran of the sport and someone who has spent time on the main roster in year’s past, it would make sense to move McIntyre up to the main roster and would also make sense of the title change.