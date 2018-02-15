Dolph Ziggler’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Two-Years, $1.5 Millon

Over the weekend news broke that Dolph Ziggler and WWE agreed to a new contract. And now, we know the details of the Show Off’s freshly inked deal.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ziggler’s contract earned him another two years at a salary of $1.5 million. Even more, SI reports that, despite Ziggler’s disgruntled appearance, he had always planned to resign with the company.

Even more, Ziggler and WWE’s agreement is rumored to a sweetheart deal for the former as he now will be paid more while being handed more freedom.

Bin Hamin, the host of The Locker Room podcast, claims to have an inside track on the matter. Here’s what he had to report:

“Here’s the inside scoop that I’ve kinda been told. After Ziggler laid down the title and went away for 30 days, silently came back as #30 in the Rumble, and then tossed out kinda useless. He was already kinda two feet out the door, and it was at the 11th hour that they made him another offer he can’t refuse,” he said.

That offer, according to Hamin, came packed with goodies for Dolph Ziggler.

“Big money, and the fact that, now that he’ll stay, he’s willing to put anybody over, do jobs – whatever, on TV, and he can leave after his matches, he doesn’t need to stick around the arena, and he can take outside projects as long as they don’t conflict with his schedule. Kinda the sweetheart deal, you know, I’m willing to stay a little bit longer because you met my price,” he said.

A monster contract like this would explain WWE’s wonky booking of Ziggler. Even though the Show Off was lamenting his role as the mid-card gatekeeper, it sounds like he’ll be doing the exact same job but for more money and freedom. But so far, his new deal has launched him into the WWE Championship picture as he now is locked in to compete in Fastlane’s Fatal 5 Way.