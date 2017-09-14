Dolph Ziggler’s Latest Impersonation Offends WWE Icon’s Wife

For several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler has launched a sarcastic assault against some of WWE’s most colorful personalities. From Macho Man to Naomi, Ziggler has spitefully mocked their entrances claiming to be hollow representations of professional wrestling. However, when Ziggler impersonated the Ultimate Warrior this week, he caught feelings.

The Ultimate Warrior’s wife, Dana Warrior was sitting front row during Ziggler’s charades and she was not a fan. She tweeted the following.

“Disrespect my husband again while I’m watching front row you’ll see this Warrior Girl make an entrance..”

.@HEELZiggler Disrespect my husband again while I’m watching front row you’ll see this Warrior Girl make an entrance… #wwe #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Al0CHoO4pA — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) September 13, 2017

A fan sitting next to Mrs. Warrior actually caught her live reaction

Chance are that Dana Warrior was just playing along as her attendance was well known. Regardless, this helps Dolph Ziggler look like a jerk, which is literally the plan. Ziggler’s mean spirited gimmick isn’t as random as it looks as this may be Ziggler’s WWE swan song.

According to StillRealToUs and The Dirty Sheets, Dolph Ziggler may be on his way out of WWE. Per the report, Ziggler’s WWE contract expires in October and the only reason he’s back on WWE television is to complete his final feud. With whom, you ask? Bobby Roode. We can bank on Roode getting the best of Ziggler by feud’s end as The Show Off is “very unlikely” to re-sign with WWE.

If the end is indeed near for Ziggler, no one can deny that he’s had a nice run in WWE. He’s developed a solid cult following through the years and still owns one of the loudest moments in recent WWE history (MITB cash-in on Alberto Del Rio). WWE would be losing one of its purest wrestlers as well, but Ziggler’s exit could create breathing room for guys like Sami Zayn.

We’ll see what happens but expect for his match with Bobby Roode to make its way on the Hell in a Cell card.

