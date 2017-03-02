Did WWE Lose Faith In Luke Harper?

Luke Harper appeared to be headed for a triple threat WWE Championship match with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, but those plans went up in flames this past week on Smackdown.

Not only is Luke Harper out of the main event, but it appears as if AJ Styles will also be left out of a championship match with the Eater of Worlds. WWE officials are reportedly going forward with a Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt singles match at this year’s Mania with AJ Styles’ title shot victory only serving a storyline device to create a feud with Shane McMahon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a new report, Luke Harper will still be involved in the WWE Title match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your outlook), Harper is expected to rejoin Bray Wyatt now that Orton has betrayed him and burned down The Wyatt Family Compound.

Since Harper had only been “free” from the Wyatt family for a few weeks, I suppose Harper could have had a few of his own tools or tank tops left in the shed, which would be enough of a reason to turn his ire towards Randy Orton.

So did the WWE lose faith in Luke Harper?

Turns out the answer is yes and no. Vince McMahon did make the call that it wasn’t the right time to elevate Luke Harper to the main event, but Harper has definitely impressed WWE officials over the past few weeks.

There is a lot of speculation that Bray Wyatt will be turning face during his angle with Orton. The WWE Universe could have sympathy for him and vilify Orton for burning down Sister Abigail’s grave. Considering Wyatt had was summoning the name of Satan right before he was betrayed, it would be one of the strangest face turns in WWE history.

With the crowd already on Harper’s side, a return to help his old cult leader might be enough to cement the face turn for the entire Wyatt family. While many will see Harper’s positioning back by the side of Bray as a set back, look back on WWE history at the many stars who have broken out of their popular gimmicks only to get stuck in the midcard before fading away.

Remember when D-generation X split and Mr. Ass became “The One” Billy Gunn? Yeah, didn’t think so.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE: Jack Swagger Released From WWE / Hardy Boyz Next Move Revealed / AJ Styles Out Of Wrestlemania Main Event

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!